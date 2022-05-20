HPCL, Godrej Consumer, Ashok Leyland in focus

HPCL: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2018.45 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 3060.70 crore in Q4 FY21. Total income rose to Rs 106533.84 crore from Rs 85754.76 crore.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 363.24 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 365.84 crore in Q4 FY21. Total income rose to Rs 2939.58 crore from Rs 2747.31 crore.

Ashok Leyland: The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 901 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 241 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 8744 crore from 7000 crore.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, and Viatris Inc. announced on Thursday that Abevmy (bBevacizumab) is now available in Canada. Abevmy is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to human vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and neutralizes its biologic activity.

Eros International Media: The company's board approved Rs 405 crore by issuing 13.50 crore convertible warrants at Rs 30 a share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)