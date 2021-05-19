Sintex Industries' plant in Amreli severely damaged

-
-
Due to Cyclone TauktaeSintex Industries announced that there is severe damage at our factory plant situated at Taluka Jafarabad, Lunsapur, Amreli, Gujarat due to Cyclone Tauktae on 17 May, 2021 and 18 May, 2021.
The expected quantum of loss / damage due to Cyclone Tauktae and estimated impact on the production / operations is under process of determination.
The loss / damage is covered by the Insurance and the Company has intimated about the incident of severe damage due to Cyclone Tauktae to the Insurance Company.
