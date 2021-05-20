Cipla launches RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' for COVID-19 in India

In partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems

Cipla announced the commercialisation of a polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kit 'ViraGen' for COVID-19 in India, in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.

ViraGen is Cipla's third offering in the Covid-19 testing segment. Cipla already has partnerships for antibody detection kit and antigen test kits.

ViraGen is a real-time detection kit approved by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and is based on multiplex PCR technology. It helps to identify and detect SARS CoV-2 N Gene and ORF Lab Gene with the sensitivity of 98.6% and the specificity of 98.8% as compared to a standard ICMR test.

This test is designed for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in the upper and lower respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19.

ViraGen used for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 will be manufactured by Ubio Biotechnology Systems and marketed and distributed by Cipla through its expansive distribution network across the country.

