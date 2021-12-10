Infosys collaborates with Packable to help amplify its e-Commerce offerings

The IT major on Thursday announced its collaboration with Packable leading e-commerce company with a proprietary tech-enabled offering.

Through the collaboration with Packable, Infosys will integrate its flagship digital commerce platform, Infosys Equinox, with Packable IQ. The strategic collaboration will strengthen Packable's ability to offer its brand partners a direct-to-consumer platform

Infosys Equinox combined with Packable IQ's consumer transaction data, smart inventory management and extensive fulfillment capabilities will create a competitive D2C platform to run and manage a brand's e-commerce website and operations. It will also enable brands to create curated D2C journeys ready to be launched in a matter of weeks.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. On a consolidated basis, Infosys' net profit rose 4.4% to Rs 5,421 crore on 6.1% increase in revenues to Rs 29,602 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Infosys were trading 0.64% lower at Rs 1,751.50 on BSE.

