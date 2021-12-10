Healthcare shares in demand

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 139.84 points or 0.56% at 25234.41 at 09:51 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 6.52%), TTK Healthcare Ltd (up 4.31%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.03%),Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 2.68%),Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (up 2.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 2.11%), Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 1.79%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 1.69%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 1.58%), and Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 1.56%).
On the other hand, Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 3.19%), Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (down 1.8%), and Kopran Ltd (down 1.78%) moved lower.
At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 161.07 or 0.27% at 58646.06.
The Nifty 50 index was down 39.6 points or 0.23% at 17477.25.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.46 points or 0.56% at 29177.92.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.61 points or 0.2% at 8940.74.
On BSE,1861 shares were trading in green, 882 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.
