Consumer goods shares gain

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 32.84 points or 0.57% at 5820.42 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 8.43%), Future Enterprises-DVR (up 8.27%),Himatsingka Seide Ltd (up 8.11%),Just Dial Ltd (up 5.75%),Trident Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Asahi India Glass Ltd (up 4.83%), Minda Corporation Ltd (up 4.83%), MIRC Electronics Ltd (up 4.83%), Dish TV India Ltd (up 4.82%), and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (up 4.74%).

On the other hand, Saregama India Ltd (down 2.6%), Inox Leisure Ltd (down 2.6%), and Prozone Intu Properties Ltd (down 2.42%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 161.07 or 0.27% at 58646.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.6 points or 0.23% at 17477.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.46 points or 0.56% at 29177.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.61 points or 0.2% at 8940.74.

On BSE,1861 shares were trading in green, 882 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)