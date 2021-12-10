Aurum Proptech Ltd Falls 2.39%

Aurum Proptech Ltd has added 88.33% over last one month compared to 1.12% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.81% drop in the SENSEX

Aurum Proptech Ltd lost 2.39% today to trade at Rs 179.95. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.43% to quote at 35173.27. The index is up 1.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Expleo Solutions Ltd decreased 2.15% and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd lost 1.65% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 54.79 % over last one year compared to the 27.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aurum Proptech Ltd has added 88.33% over last one month compared to 1.12% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.81% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25320 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1019 on 15 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12.2 on 23 Dec 2020.

