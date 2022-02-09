Infosys collaborates with Qualtrics

-
Infosys announced its collaboration with Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category. Infosys has established a Qualtrics center of excellence, to bring solutions on Qualtrics to the market. These solutions are a part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and help clients improve their customer, employee, and supplier experiences.
While Infosys is creating competencies across all Qualtrics solutions, there is a focused collaborative effort in two key areas. The first is towards improving procurement experience for suppliers and buyers to effectively address issues with global and complex supply chains and the second is towards providing better internal technology experiences for employees.
Infosys solutions built on Qualtrics' 'EmployeeXM for IT' and 'XM for Suppliers' enable organizations to deliver personalized experiences by capturing and analyzing experience data from the two groups.
The solutions built on EmployeeXM for IT helps HR and IT leaders understand how employees feel about their technology experience at work, ranging from IT services to software. This helps organizations improve employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity. To further enhance employee experience, Infosys will pair EmployeeXM for IT with ServiceNow IT Service Management, enabling companies to connect their business operations and service delivery data with employee feedback about their internal IT services.
Infosys leverages XM for Suppliers to help procurement, finance, and supply chain leaders improve the efficiency of their procurement processes by combining operational data from an organization's SAP solutions with real-time supplier insights from Qualtrics. This solution helps improve buyers' productivity, their relationship with suppliers and improve the satisfaction of internal customers of procurement function
