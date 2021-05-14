Infosys collaborates with RXR Realty

To build RxWell - a smart building health and wellness solution running on Microsoft Azure

Infosys has collaborated with RXR Realty to build and deploy a comprehensive, award-winning smart building health and wellness solution running on Microsoft Azure.

RxWell, a public-health-based, data-driven platform provides health and wellness insights and management tools for property managers, tenant administrators and office workers, to aid in the safe return to work following COVID-19.

The solution is in place in 26 office buildings in New York City enabling nearly 1,000 businesses and 70,000 employees returning to work.

The RxWell solution provides a rich set of tools to help ensure adherence to critical safety protocols such as capacity thresholds, mask wearing, social distancing and air quality. Features include a tenant app that guides workers in making decisions about coming to and staying safe at work, a Tenant Command Center to help administrators manage the safe return of their workforce and a Building Command Center to help property managers protect tenants, beginning with the proprietary Building Wellness Index (BWI).

The team used Microsoft Azure IoT Hub, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Cognitive Services, Azure Stack Edge, Azure IoT Edge, Azure Maps Creator, Computer Vision spatial analysis and more, all connected to an array of cameras and sensors throughout each building.

Infosys collaborates with Microsoft on solutions for smart buildings and spaces. RxWell, which was built combining Infosys' world-class engineering services capabilities with Azure services, is a scalable, secure platform combining cloud, on-premise and edge technologies. In November 2020, RxWell was named a Realcomm 2020 Digie Award winner for Best COVID Tech.

