Board of Safari Industries (India) approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 13 May 2021The Board of Safari Industries (India) at its meeting held on 13 May 2021 approved the following change in directorate:
Cessation of Anujj Patodia on completion of his tenure as Director on Board of the company.
Appointment of Gaurav Sharma as an Additional Non Executive Non Independent Director.
