Adani Ports completes acquisition of 75% stake in Krishnapatnam Port Company

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced the completion of the acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company (KPCL) for an enterprise value of Rs. 12,000 crore.
This will result in APSEZ having a controlling stake of 75% in KPCL from the CVR Group and other investors.
In FY21, the port is expected to generate an EBITDA of approximately Rs. 1,200 crore, resulting in an acquisition EV/ EBITDA multiple of 10x.
KPCL is a multi-cargo facility port situated in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh a state which has the second largest coastline in India.
This acquisition will accelerate APSEZ's stride towards 500 MMT by 2025 and is another step in implementing APSEZ's stated strategy of cargo parity between west and east coasts of India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU