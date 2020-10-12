Suzlon Energy allots 7.85 crore equity shares on conversion of bonds

Suzlon Energy has allotted 7,85,88,145 equity shares of the Company on conversion of 8,564 U.

S.$ denominated Convertible Bonds due 2032 having a face value of USD 320 each at a conversion price of Rs.2.61 per equity share with a fixed rate of exchange on conversion of Rs.74.8464 to USD 1.00.

Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs.1660,82,22,396 divided into 830,41,11,198 equity shares of Rs.2 each.

