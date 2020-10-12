REC recognized for excellence in corporate governance

REC has been conferred with 'PSE Excellence Award, 2019' by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), as Runner Up in the Navratna & Maharatna category, for excellence in Corporate Governance.

It is pertinent to mention that PSE Excellence Awards have been instituted by Indian Chamber of Commerce, to recognize excellence in public sector undertakings.

Further, the award has been conferred to the Company, based on detailed evaluation of award application done by an independent jury through a rigorous and transparent process.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)