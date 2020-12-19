Infosys divests 1/3rd of its holding in Whoop Inc.

Infosys announced that it had made a minority investment of US$3 Million during December 2015 in Whoop Inc, the human performance company headquartered in Boston, USA.

With reference to the said investment, the Company would like to inform that it has divested 1/3rd of its holding for ~US$10 million.

