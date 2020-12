Oberoi Realty acquires 221 key five star hotel property in Mumbai

For a consideration of Rs 1040 cr

Oberoi Realty announced that Evenstar Hotels (Evenstar), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has purchased and taken possession of a hotel property (together with appurtenant rights, proportionate interest in common areas, and conveniences) situate at Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai, for a consideration of Rs. 1040 crore.

The hotel property is a 221 key '5 Star' hotel and will be operated and managed under the Ritz-Carlton brand. Prior to the acquisition by Evenstar, the hotel property was owned by Oasis Realty (an association of persons), and is part of the project 'Three Sixty West' developed by Oasis Realty.

