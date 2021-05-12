Infosys, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Godrej Consumer, Siemens in focus

Infosys announced that it has been selected by Britvic, one of the leading branded soft drinks businesses in Europe, as a strategic end-to-end partner to help them deliver their strategic transformation roadmap and operations, across Applications, Cloud Infrastructure, Service Management and End User Computing.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of INVANZ (ertapenem for injection) for injection, 1 g/vial approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

On a consolidated basis, Godrej Consumer Products reported 59.13% jump in net profit to Rs 365.84 crore on 24.71% rise in total income to Rs 2,747.35 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Siemens reported 90.32% jump in net profit to Rs 334.40 crore on 30.15% rise in total income to Rs 3,552.50 crore in Q2 March 2021 over Q2 March 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Linde India reported 676.94% jump in net profit to Rs 303.24 crore on 88.08% rise in total income to Rs 740.63 crore in Q1 March 2021 over Q1 March 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Kalpataru Power Transmission reported 461.29% jump in net profit to Rs 174 crore on 15.7% rise in total income to Rs 4,104 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)