Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Tata Consumer Products in focus

On a consolidated basis, Hero MotoCorp posted 45.7% rise in net profit to Rs 880.94 crore on 35.52% rise in total income to Rs 8,795.76 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

M&M said that Mahindra Group has announced the setting up of Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in the West Midlands, U.K. The new Centre of Excellence (CoE), will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.

Tata Consumer Products reported consolidated net profit to Rs 53.90 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4FY21) as compared with net loss of Rs 76.49 crore in Q4 March 2020 (Q4FY20). Total income rose 26.92% to Rs 3,080.18 crore.

On a consolidated basis, Adani Transmission posted 152.83% rise in net profit to Rs 238.42 crore on 7.3% fall in total income to Rs 3,075.35 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Adani Power reported consolidated net profit to Rs 13.13 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4FY21) as compared with net loss of Rs 1,312.90 crore in Q4 March 2020 (Q4FY20). Total income rose 9.08% to Rs 6,902.01 crore.

Zensar announced that it has been selected by Infinity Circle, a UK-based fintech company in the wealth management space. Infinity Circle aims to bring together like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and game changers.

Aurionpro announced exit from the cybersecurity business with the sale of its investment to Forcepoint LLC., USA. The deal, for the divestment of all stake held by Aurionpro in its cyber security business is valued at a consideration of US$9.6 Million (approx. Rs 71 crore) which is net off all taxes and obligations.

