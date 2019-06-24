Infosys enters into long term strategic partnership with Toyora Material Handling Europe

-
Infosys announced a long term strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE).
As IT services partner, Infosys will help TMHE in its digital transformation journey by facilitating transformation to a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform, providing application services, digital workplace, infrastructure management and a dedicated data center operation.
Infosys will help drive innovation and optimization agenda backed by Next Generation AI and automation solutions and deliver a future ready landscape for TMHE.
