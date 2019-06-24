JUST IN
Firstsource Solutions allots 3.98 lakh equity shares

Under ESOS

Firstsource Solutions has allotted 398,250 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each on 21 June, 2019 under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2003 of the Company. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 6,930,095,910/- consisting of 693,009,591 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 13:49 IST

