Intellect Design Arena to deploy Quantum Central Banking Solution for Bank of Mongolia

Intellect Design Arena announced a prestigious engagement with the Bank of Mongolia, the Central Bank of Mongolia. In partnership with IT Zone LLC of Mongolia, Intellect will implement its award-winning Quantum Central Banking Solution. The solution is well poised to accelerate the Bank of Mongolia's digital transformation initiatives under the Payment System Modernization project funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 14:40 IST

