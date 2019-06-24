Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for ANDA Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09%.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Bromday Ophthalmic Solution, 0.09%, of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch & Lomb). Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09% is indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and reduction of ocular pain in patients who have undergone cataract surgery.
