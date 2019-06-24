JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Trejhara Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NASSCOM Says India's Strength In IT-BPM Services Must Be Consolidated, Proposes Establishment Of Tax Friendly Special Economic Zone policy
Business Standard

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for ANDA Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09%

Capital Market 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09%.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Bromday Ophthalmic Solution, 0.09%, of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch & Lomb). Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09% is indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and reduction of ocular pain in patients who have undergone cataract surgery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 14:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU