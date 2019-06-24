Board of Premier approves change in registered office

JUST IN
At meeting held on 22 June 2019

Premier announced that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22 June 2019 has approved the shifting of registered office from Mumbai-Pune Road, Chinchwad, Pune to Chakan Industrial Area at Village Sawardari, Taluke Khed, District Pune, consequent to the Company's plant to re-locate the manufacturing activities at the new location.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 13:50 IST

