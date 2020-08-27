SRF board to consider fund raising on 31 Aug

-
SRF rose 0.88% to Rs 4,295.10 after the company on Wednesday said its board will consider fund raising on 31 August 2020.The board will consider fund raising by issuance of equity shares through qualified institutions placement and by issuance of listed redeemable secured non-convertible debentures through private placement.
On a consolidated basis, SRF's net profit declined 6.4% to Rs 177.09 crore on a 12.6% fall in net sales to Rs 1513.12 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.
SRF is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates.
