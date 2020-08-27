Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 64.76 points or 3.75% at 1792.47 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 7.27%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 6.67%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 6.41%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 5.3%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 4.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.2%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.43%), DLF Ltd (up 2.25%), and Sobha Ltd (up 1.94%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.28%), turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 194.8 or 0.5% at 39268.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.45 points or 0.45% at 11601.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.21 points or 0.55% at 15055.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.5 points or 0.51% at 5043.48.

On BSE,1263 shares were trading in green, 744 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

