Board of Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising through debt issuance

In month of July 2020

The Board of Manappuram Finance will consider and approve raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/ or private placement basis and commercial papers during the month ending 31 July 2020.

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 13:02 IST

