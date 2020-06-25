Board of Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising through debt issuance

-
In month of July 2020The Board of Manappuram Finance will consider and approve raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/ or private placement basis and commercial papers during the month ending 31 July 2020.
