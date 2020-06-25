Mahindra Lifespace Developers signs four customers to expand/ or set up operations at MWC Jaipur

-
Mahindra World City Jaipur, a joint venture between Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation, announced that it has signed four companies from the IT/ITeS, medical devices, manufacturing and warehousing logistics sectors.
These clients viz.
Programmers.io; Vitromed Healthcare; Bansal Oil Mill; and Bhagwati Group are investing to establish new facilities/ expand existing operations at MWC Jaipur.
MWC Jaipur is the chosen destination for these MSME clients' due to its strategic location; ready plug-n-play infrastructure along with an established ecosystem enabling Ease of Doing Business in operations. This ensures faster time-to-market benefit for all industrial clients.
