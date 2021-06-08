Infosys, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JSPL in focus

Infosys announced a collaboration with Archrock, Inc. (Archrock), the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S., to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians. As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrock's field services and operations.

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH) and Indiabulls Commercial Credit (ICCL) has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India to offer secured retail loans and secured MSME loans respectively at competitive rates.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) said steel production increased by 31% y-o-y to 13.71 lakh tonnes in Apr-May 21 (April 6.81 lakh tonnes and May 6.90 lakh tonnes) as compared to 10.44 lakh tonnes in the same period last year.

Bank of India said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised the bank to pay a penalty of Rs.4 crore for non-compliance with certain provisions of the RBI directions with respect to "KYC norms/ AML standards/ CFT / obligation of banks under PMLA, 2002".

Surya Roshni said that the company has received order of Rs 170.52 crore for coated line pipes for gas grid pipeline project from Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)