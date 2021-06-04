Bharti Airtel, M&M, Lupin in focus

-
Bharti Airtel informed that ICRA has reaffirmed [ICRA]AA- (Stable) issuer rating of the company. However, since the company, presently has no instrument rated under this rating, ICRA has withdrawn this rating at company's request.
M&M said that Ministry of Defence signed a contract with M/s Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems Ltd., Mumbai for procurement of 11 Airport Surveillance Radars with Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar for Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard on June 03, 2021. The procurement, at a cost of Rs 323.47 crore, will be made under the 'Buy & Make' category.
Lupin announced the launch of the authorized generic version of Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) Inhalation Solution 15 mcgꝉ/2 mL, unit-dose vials, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
DCB Bank announced revision in Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) with effect from June 5, 2021.
ABB Power Products and Systems India said that the operations at the manufacturing facility of the company situated in Peenya, Bengaluru, Karnataka has resumed from May 28, 2021.
BEML has started manufacturing 960 LPM Medical Oxygen Plants at its KGF complex in record time under a ToT agreement with M/s. Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru under DRDO.
