Auto stocks, Magma Fincorp, EPL in spotlight

Auto stocks will be in focus as auto companies will start announcing monthly sales numbers for May starting from 1 June 2021.

Magma Fincorp said that the company's board, has appointed Adar Poonawalla as the Chairman of the company.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank said that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank is scheduled on 4 June 2021, to consider/discuss the proposal of capital infusion in the bank by the Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir as its promoter shareholder to the extent of Rs. 500 crore.

EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack), announced that they have been selected as a partner by Unilever, in their journey towards achieving 100% sustainability in the oral care segment. Accordingly, EPL will supply their APR approved, 100% recyclable and fully sustainable Platina Tubes, for the toothpaste category of Unilever.

On a consolidated basis, Narayana Hrudayalaya's net profit surged 468.65% to Rs 68.01 crore on 12.84% increase in total income to Rs 846.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Rupa & Company reported a net profit of Rs 65.90 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 4.28 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income rose 152.54% to Rs 457.24 crore.

On a consolidated basis, Asian Granito India's net profit surged 178.27% to Rs 19.59 crore on 66.89% increase in total income to Rs 434.27 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Allied Digital Services' net profit rose 36.84% to Rs 3.90 crore on 1.94% increase in total income to Rs 96.29 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

