Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, ITC in spotlight

Hero MotoCorp sold 183,044 units of two-wheelers in the month of May 2021. Sales in the month of May 2021 were adversely impacted due to the closure of plant operations in view of the escalation in the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

Eicher Motors said the company sold 27,294 motorcycles in May 2021, against 19,113 motorcycles sold in May 2020.

On a consolidated basis, ITC's net profit fell 2.62% to Rs 3,755.47 crore on 12.8% increase in total income to Rs 14,921.76 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Route Mobile announced an agreement with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) - du, UAE's second Integrated Telecom Service Provider, by offering a turnkey solution using Route Mobile's Smart Messaging Hub which enables du to launch a highly scalable revenue-generating messaging platform to enable A2P wholesale transit business.

Fineotex Chemical said that the company's board of directors has approved raising of funds up to Rs 200 crore in one or more tranches by way of issuance of securities, through one or more permissible mode(s).

Patel Engineering said the company and its consortium lenders have completed the execution of the necessary agreements, deeds, Security creation, undertakings and other relevant documents for implementation of the One Time Resolution (OTR) Plan on May 31, 2021.

