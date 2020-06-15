Infosys Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 690.45, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.77% in last one year as compared to a 16.13% slide in NIFTY and a 11.36% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 690.45, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 9789.05. The Sensex is at 33128.44, down 1.93%.Infosys Ltd has gained around 4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14402.75, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 688.75, down 0.26% on the day. Infosys Ltd tumbled 6.77% in last one year as compared to a 16.13% slide in NIFTY and a 11.36% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 19.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

