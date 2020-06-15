Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rises for third straight session

JUST IN
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 515, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.61% in last one year as compared to a 16.23% slide in NIFTY and a 18.07% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 515, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.96% on the day, quoting at 9777.65. The Sensex is at 33099.23, down 2.02%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 36.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 19.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6559.4, down 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 514.15, up 1.04% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is down 17.61% in last one year as compared to a 16.23% slide in NIFTY and a 18.07% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 16.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 13:05 IST

