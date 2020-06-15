Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd extends losses

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.45, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 43.75% in last one year as compared to a 16.13% slide in NIFTY and a 25.83% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.45, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 9789.05. The Sensex is at 33128.44, down 1.93%.Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has added around 3.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 12.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10111.75, down 3.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)