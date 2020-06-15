Indian Oil Corporation Ltd down around 1%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 87.35, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 43.75% in last one year as compared to a 16.13% slide in NIFTY and a 13.08% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.35, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 9789.05. The Sensex is at 33128.44, down 1.93%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 22.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 12.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13855.75, down 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 277.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 202.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

