Infosys Ltd extends losing spree

Infosys Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1700, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18169.15. The Sensex is at 61037.78, up 0.12%.Infosys Ltd has eased around 1.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35005.4, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

