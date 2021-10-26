L&T Technology Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 4520.35, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 157.64% in last one year as compared to a 52.82% rally in NIFTY and a 66.84% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4520.35, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18169.15. The Sensex is at 61037.78, up 0.12%.L&T Technology Services Ltd has eased around 4.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35005.4, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4509.95, up 0.1% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd jumped 157.64% in last one year as compared to a 52.82% rally in NIFTY and a 66.84% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 58.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

