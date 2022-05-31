Infosys Ltd Slips 2.42%, S&P BSE Tech index Shed 1.47%

Infosys Ltd has lost 4.93% over last one month compared to 6.07% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 2.91% drop in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd fell 2.42% today to trade at Rs 1490.55. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 1.47% to quote at 13468.96. The index is down 6.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Route Mobile Ltd decreased 1.95% and HCL Technologies Ltd lost 1.82% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went up 9.85 % over last one year compared to the 6.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 4.93% over last one month compared to 6.07% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 2.91% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 54985 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.62 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1953.7 on 17 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1362.2 on 02 Jun 2021.

