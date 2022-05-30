Dixon Tech soars after stellar Q4 performance

Dixon Technologies (India) surged 12.08% to Rs 3836 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 43% to Rs 63.13 crore on a 40% rise in revenues from operations to Rs 2,952.75 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
EBIDTA during the quarter improved by 49% YoY to Rs 120.02 crore. EBIDTA margin in Q4 FY22 was 4.1% as against 3.8% in Q4 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 86.89 crore, which is higher by 42% as compared with Rs 61.37 the same period last year.
The company recorded 19% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 190.33 crore on a 66% increase in revenues from operations to Rs 10,697.08 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.
