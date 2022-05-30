Sun Pharma records loss of Rs 2,277 crore in Q4 FY22

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,277.25 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 894.15 crore in Q4 FY21.

Adjusted net profit for the quarter was Rs 1,582.1 crore, up by 18% YoY, after excluding the exceptional items of Rs 3,935.7 crore & exceptional tax gain of Rs 76.4 crore.

Consolidated sales from operations was at Rs 9,386.1 crore, a growth of 11% over Q4 last year. India formulation sales amounted to Rs 3,095.6 crore, up 16% over same quarter last year.

US formulation sales aggregated to $389 million (up 5% YoY), Emerging Markets formulation sales were at $206 million (up 7% YoY) and Rest of World formulation sales were at $178 million (up 7% YoY).

R&D investments fell by 2.5% to Rs 543.3 crore from Rs 557.1 crore for Q4 FY21.

EBITDA in Q4 FY22 was Rs 2,279.7 crore, up by about 14.6% over Q4 last year, with EBITDA margin at 24.3%.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 12.7% to Rs 3,272.73 crore on a 15.6% rise in sales from operations to Rs 38,426.42 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The company has repaid debt of about US$ 355 million in FY22 compared to the debt as of 31 March 2021.

The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the year FY22. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 7 per share paid in FY22, taking the total dividend for FY22 to Rs 10 per share compared to Rs 7.5 per share for FY21.

The board of Sun Pharma has approved the appointment of Dr. Pawan Goenka, independent director of the company, as the lead independent director with immediate effect.

Further, Dilip Shanghvi has been re-appointed as the managing director for a further term of 5 years with effect from 1 April 2023 up to 31 March 2028.

Gautam Doshi has been re-appointed as independent director for a second term of 5 years with effect from 25 May 2023 up to 24 May 2028.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

The scrip fell 1.75% to end at Rs 888.10 on the BSE today.

