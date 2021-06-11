Infosys Ltd spurts 1.62%, up for five straight sessions

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1447.35, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.14% in last one year as compared to a 58.38% gain in NIFTY and a 96.54% gain in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1447.35, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 15794.6. The Sensex is at 52506.94, up 0.39%. Infosys Ltd has added around 9.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27798, up 1.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1450.35, up 1.64% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 109.14% in last one year as compared to a 58.38% gain in NIFTY and a 96.54% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 33.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

