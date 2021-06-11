GE T&D India gains after turnaround Q4 result

GE T&D India rose 1.55% to Rs 140.75 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 29.51 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 187.13 crore in Q4 FY20.Net sales during the quarter increased by 36.2% YoY to Rs 904.47 crore. The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 27 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 234.68 crore in Q4 FY20.
The GE Group firm recorded a net profit of Rs 57.98 crore in FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 249.84 crore in FY20. Net sales rose 9.3% to Rs 3452.37 crore in FY21 over FY20.
GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generations sources onto the grid.
