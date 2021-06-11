Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Digicontent Ltd, Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2021.

Digicontent Ltd, Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2021.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 163.35 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 40445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8427 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 11.66. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21344 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd soared 16.67% to Rs 2.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd advanced 13.48% to Rs 145.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8838 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd exploded 12.94% to Rs 115.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86772 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)