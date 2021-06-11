CRISIL assigns GCV Level 1 rating to Bharti Airtel

CRISIL has assigned its 'CRISIL GVC (Governance and Value Creation) Level 1' grading to the telecom major.

The grading indicates that corporate governance practices and value creation at the company for all its stakeholders are at the 'highest' level.

Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

On a consolidated basis, the telecom major's net profit stood at Rs 759 crore in Q4 March 2021 compared with net loss of Rs 5,237 crore in Q4 March 2020. Net sales increased 11.9% to Rs 25,747.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

The scrip shed 0.38% to currently trade at Rs 543 on the BSE.

