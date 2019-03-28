Infosys partners with ABN AMRO

To acquire 75% stake in Stater N.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of AMRO N.V.

announced a strategic partnership with AMRO, the third largest in the headquartered in This partnership strengthens Infosys' position as a leading technology and business process management provider across the mortgage services value chain, improving experience and operational efficiencies, and further enhances the company's strategy to help clients navigate their next digital transformation journeys.

As part of the announced partnership, will acquire 75% of the shareholding in Stater N.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of AMRO N.V., that offers pure-play, end-to-end mortgage administration services in the Netherlands, and will continue to hold the remaining 25% of the shareholding.

Stater is a market leader in the region, operating across the mortgage and consumer lending value chain with deep capabilities in digital origination, servicing and collection. Stater also brings deep European mortgage expertise and a robust digital platform to drive superior customer experience. will drive the digital transformation roadmap of Stater with accelerators such as dynamic workflow, API layers, RPA and analytics. The current management team of Stater will continue to steer the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)