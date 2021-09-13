Infosys, RIL, Hinduja Global Solutions in spotlight

Infosys launched Infosys Equinox to help enterprises securely deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.
Jio and Google announced that they have made considerable progress towards launching the much-awaited JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone being jointly designed by the companies. Jio Platforms (Jio) is a majority-owned subsidiary of RIL.
Hinduja Global Solutions announced that the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) Framework renewed the company's approval to supply contact centre and business services solutions on the CCS Framework in the UK.
The board of directors of Arvind SmartSpaces (ASL) approved the allotment of 68.5 lakh equity shares aggregating to about Rs. 85 crore to HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 (H-CARE 1) and the promoters of ASL at the price of Rs. 124 per share.
Dilip Buildcon said that its wholly owned subsidiary Bangalore Malur Highways has received the financial closure from the National Highways Authority of India.
The Supreme Court upheld the arbitral award in favour of Reliance Infrastructure's subsidiary DAMEPL. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is directed to pay damages of Rs.2,950 crore plus interest upto the date of payment to DAMEPL. The proceeds from the arbitral award to be utilized for debt reduction.
Prakash Industries has been declared as successful bidder in respect of Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in the 12th Tranche of auction of Coal Mines.
