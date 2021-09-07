Infosys, VST Tillers, Edelweiss Financial in focus

Infosys said that the Buyback Committee of the company will, on September 8, 2021, consider proposals, including but not to limited to, the closure of the Buyback, pursuant to the terms of the Public Announcement, in view of the fact that the Company has utilized 99.9999996% of the Maximum Buyback Size (excluding transaction costs).

VST Tillers Tractors launched the VST range of Tractors and Power Tillers in Southern Africa. The company has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for distribution of its Tractors, Power Tillers, Power Reapers and Diesel Engines in the Southern African markets including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia.

Edelweiss Financial Services announced that its public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) has been oversubscribed.

International Conveyors said that the company has sold 7.95% stake in Elpro International for Rs 74.14 crore.

Ashapura Minechem said that operations in Guinea continue to be normal despite certain political developments in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, since September 5. We continue to monitor the situation closely and all the employees of the Ashapura Group in Guinea remain safe and are in contact with the company, it added.

