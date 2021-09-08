Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, TVS Motor in focus

Wipro announced a partnership with Securonix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) vendor, and provider of the Securonix Security Operations & Analytics Platform. The partnership brings together Securonix's cloud-first SIEM, analytics-driven detection and automated response tools with Wipro's global reach and cybersecurity intelligence capabilities to provide organizations with improved governance and security threat protection.

Maruti Suzuki India said that production in August dropped to 113,937 units against 123,769 units (YoY). Production volume in August was affected due to electronic components shortage.

TVS Motor Company announced their new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL). ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

E.I.D.- Parry (India) said that its board of directors has approved the setting up of a 120 KLPD Grain/Sugar Syrup/Molasses based distillery at the company's Sankili unit in Andhra Pradesh.

PSP Projects said the company is in receipt of Letter of Intent(s) for projects worth Rs 132.57 crore towards industrial and precast segment from different clients in Gujarat.

MAS Financial Services announced co-lending partnership with Bank of India for MSME loans.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)