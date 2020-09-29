Infosys rises after subsidiary partners Minit for operational efficiency

Infosys rose 1.54% to Rs 1,025 after the company said its subsidiary, EdgeVerve Systems, recently signed a partnership with Minit, a leader in process mining, to help clients accelerate process excellence.

The two market leaders will jointly create a solution that will empower enterprises with superior insights for business transformation, leading to better operational efficiency and enhanced business results.

Often, enterprises struggle to identify root causes of unexpected outcomes like resource underutilization, process inefficiency, failed automation deployments resulting from biased interpretation of processes. This end-to-end solution will not only address these concerns but also assure automation success to enterprises, Infosys said in a statement on Monday.

As one of the leading market providers of process mining solution, Minit helps businesses transform the way they analyze, monitor, and optimize their processes to uncover opportunities for continuous process improvement and higher operational efficiency.

The IT major's consolidated net profit fell 2% to Rs 4,233 crore on a 1.7% rise in revenues to Rs 23,665 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020. The IT major will consider Q2 earnings on 14 October 2020.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The scrip galloped 100.54% from its 52-week low of Rs 511.10 hit on 19 March 2020.

In the past one month, shares of Infosys rallied 9.64% to its current market price of Rs 1,025, underperforming the Nifty IT index's 10.07% rise in the same period.

