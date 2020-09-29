Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spurts 3.19%, S&P BSE Auto index Rises 1.49%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added 4.17% over last one month compared to 0.9% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.2% drop in the SENSEX

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 3.19% today to trade at Rs 3187.05. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.49% to quote at 18128.84. The index is down 0.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd increased 2% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 1.67% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 8.16 % over last one year compared to the 1.2% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added 4.17% over last one month compared to 0.9% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6280 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63377 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3191.1 on 29 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1475 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)