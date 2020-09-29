Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 35.37 points or 0.43% at 8351.54 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.09%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.41%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.95%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.71%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.46%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.28%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 1.37%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.22%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.29%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 39.17 or 0.1% at 38020.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 38.8 points or 0.35% at 11266.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 10.85 points or 0.07% at 14874.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.65 points or 0.03% at 4951.69.

On BSE,999 shares were trading in green, 744 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

